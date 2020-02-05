"Healthy Fast Food" Coming To S. Greeno Road

Fairhope, Alabama
325 S. GREENO ROAD
The Board of Adjustments and appeals granted a special exception for a restaurant in M-1 (light industrial) zoning at 325 S. Greeno Road. Such use is permitted only with approval of the Board.
Applicant Melissa Hinson intends to open Jubilee Nutrition there: healthy meal replacement smoothies, shakes, and energy tea. There will be no drive through window,
Hinson also operates similar businesses Surge Nutrition in Foley and Bama Nutrition in Tuscaloosa.
|January 2020 Board of Adjustments
