Huge New Barnwell Landmark District Called "Absurd"

TOO BIG?
House Bill 203, sponsored by Representative Joe Faust, currently making its way through the state House of Representatives to put a constitutional amendment on the November ballot creating a Barnwell Landmark district was called absurd by councilman Burrell, because of its size: practically all of the unincorporated, unzoned area south and southeast of the city.
The bill would put a local constitutional amendment on the ballot prohibiting any more annexations into the city from the area.
Synopsis of bill: "This bill would propose a local constitutional amendment relating to Baldwin County to define the Barnwell Landmark District within the county and to prohibit the annexation by local law of any property within the district into any municipality except under certain conditions."
Mayor Wilson said she had already met with state representatives about it ... and worried it could negatively impact the city's ability to control growth.
Wilson: "Creating a historic district for the Barnwell Community is not a problem ... but this one makes up most of the unincorporated area to the south ... 44 square miles ... including parts of Pt. Clear, Clay City, Marlow, Fish River ..."
Councilman Burrell during yesterday's council meeting: "Its absurd ... anything but just Barnwell. Intrudes upon the city's ability to expand ... govern."
Wilson told the Times later "bad information was being put out by proponents (click) who may not fully understand the law."
She said she would have more to say about it soon. Burrell could not be reached for further comment.
(A smaller Stockton Landmark District was enacted by voters in 2012.)
|Proposed Barnwell Landmark district.
4 comments:
Duh! The only way to save your community is to enact zoning ASAP!!
Growth and development won't stop at city limits.
It is coming whether you like it or not.
what you need is an historic district.
I don't blame them,
Who would want to be gobbled up by Fairhope?
Post a Comment