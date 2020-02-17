New Recreation Land Leased For Farming

Fairhope, Alabama
NW CORNER OF CR's 32 AND 13
The city council unanimously voted to lease 105 of the114 acres it purchased two months ago ($2,650,000) for the city's future recreation needs to Tobin Street Inc. and Eric Street Inc. (d/b/a Fairhope Dairy) for $9,975 annually.
The term of the lease is for one year (January 1 to December 31) with four one year renewal options. It does not include any existing buildings or other structures on the property.
Adequate liability insurance will be obtained by the lessee as well ($1 million).
Additionally, Fairhope Dairy is to mow the pecan tree orchard area six times a year.
The city has the right to terminate the lease or "carve out" portions of the property as needed for municipal uses, after giving 180 days notice to the agreement.
The $95/year per farm-able acre is better than comparable market rates in the area, according to councilman Burrell who negotiated the contract for the city.
|New Fairhope recreation land leased.
NW CORNER OF CR's 32 AND 13
The city council unanimously voted to lease 105 of the114 acres it purchased two months ago ($2,650,000) for the city's future recreation needs to Tobin Street Inc. and Eric Street Inc. (d/b/a Fairhope Dairy) for $9,975 annually.
|Pecan orchard
The term of the lease is for one year (January 1 to December 31) with four one year renewal options. It does not include any existing buildings or other structures on the property.
Adequate liability insurance will be obtained by the lessee as well ($1 million).
Additionally, Fairhope Dairy is to mow the pecan tree orchard area six times a year.
The city has the right to terminate the lease or "carve out" portions of the property as needed for municipal uses, after giving 180 days notice to the agreement.
The $95/year per farm-able acre is better than comparable market rates in the area, according to councilman Burrell who negotiated the contract for the city.
|Eric and Tobias Street
No comments:
Post a Comment