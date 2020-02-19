Poor Turnout For New Strategic Plan Meeting

Fairhope, Alabama
BIGGEST ISSUES FACING COUNTY?
For a county with over 212K residents, turnout was disappointing last week for a public input meeting about the county's new strategic plan: only five showed up to give their opinions on the "biggest issues and challenges" acing the county in the next five years.
Not to be confused with a comprehensive land use plan that focuses on planning and zoning issues, a strategic plan is used by county leaders to help allocate financial resources to the greatest needs in coming years.
"The Baldwin County Commission is requesting public input on the development of a new county wide strategic plan. This plan will be the guiding document for the Baldwin County Commission and will establish goals and milestones for the county.
The two public forums will be facilitated by Managing Results, LLC., the firm selected to help guide the county through this important process."
County Commissioners want to encourage the public to participate in one or both forums: “The purpose of these public forums is to provide the opportunity for Baldwin County citizens to share their input for a new strategic plan which will help shape the future of the county.”
ISSUES RAISED
Some interesting issues were raised nevertheless by the small group, including: traffic congestion, speeding, unbridled growth, infrastructure 15 years behind, need for impact fees, stricter zoning code enforcement in Fort Morgan, grow in a way best for smaller businesses, need for middle income jobs, faster internet needed in some places, connectivity of all roads, don't toll the new I 10 bridge, sewage treatment, recycling, protect wetlands, more parks/recreation, et al.
ANOTHER MEETING TOMORROW
The public will get another chance to with in though, Thursday, February 20th at the same place: County Central Annex auditorium, 22251 Palmer Street in Roberstdale, 6PM - 8 PM.
|County administrator Dyess
|Managing Results, LLC. consultants
2 comments:
The lack of participation is quite common in Baldwin Co.An example is the last midterm election,where as less than 22% total voter turn out participated.That said the extent of participation is that WE all know that most voices will only be heard,for a moment and the result is nothing.No results and a continuation of the same.
No surprise. Disappointing turnout when there is an election as well.
You have to convince citizens that their opinions matter.
