Another Economic Crisis Looming?

Fairhope, Alabama
BIG RECESSION BEING PREDICTED
With many local stores/restaurants closed or operations cut back indefinitely because of the coronavirus threat, contingency planning for municipal budget cuts and a possible stimulus later to help local businesses recover has begun.
The stock market has already crashed and some national economists are predicting a recession comparable to the Great Recession of 2007 - 2009; the federal government is about to enact its own a $2 trillion emergency aid package in response.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC FALLOUT
Loss of sales and lodging tax revenue would be felt first: that could cause significant shortfalls in this year's municipal budget. (Property tax revenue loss would come later, if home values decline significantly as they did in during the last downturn.)
Projected city sales tax revenue in this year's budget was $9.1 million; lodging tax $500K. (Property tax (real estate) projection $5.6 million.)
Mayor Wilson told the city council she has already been meeting with department heads about budget cuts and has identified about $2.6 million of possible "low hanging fruit" (Street Department, Golf, Gas Dept., Police/Fire, et al); but that could be just the beginning based upon the severity and length of the problem.
Some major capital projects may have to be postponed; but others funded with impact fees or outside grants may be able to move forward.
Wilson said she hopes to avoid tapping into the city's emergency "rainy day" fund.
TREASURER TO PROVIDE NEW PROJECTIONS
Councilman Burrell asked for an itemized list of the proposed cuts for council's review ... and for the city treasurer Kim Creech to come up with new budget estimates based on up to a 50% loss of sales tax revenue this year.
The virus pandemic itself could last until July, according to some current projections; economic impact could last considerably longer though.
|Streets deserted
|Chamber of commerce office closed.
BIG RECESSION BEING PREDICTED
With many local stores/restaurants closed or operations cut back indefinitely because of the coronavirus threat, contingency planning for municipal budget cuts and a possible stimulus later to help local businesses recover has begun.
The stock market has already crashed and some national economists are predicting a recession comparable to the Great Recession of 2007 - 2009; the federal government is about to enact its own a $2 trillion emergency aid package in response.
|Some businesses "temporarily" closed.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC FALLOUT
Loss of sales and lodging tax revenue would be felt first: that could cause significant shortfalls in this year's municipal budget. (Property tax revenue loss would come later, if home values decline significantly as they did in during the last downturn.)
Projected city sales tax revenue in this year's budget was $9.1 million; lodging tax $500K. (Property tax (real estate) projection $5.6 million.)
Mayor Wilson told the city council she has already been meeting with department heads about budget cuts and has identified about $2.6 million of possible "low hanging fruit" (Street Department, Golf, Gas Dept., Police/Fire, et al); but that could be just the beginning based upon the severity and length of the problem.
Some major capital projects may have to be postponed; but others funded with impact fees or outside grants may be able to move forward.
Wilson said she hopes to avoid tapping into the city's emergency "rainy day" fund.
|Mr. Genes Beans closed.
TREASURER TO PROVIDE NEW PROJECTIONS
Councilman Burrell asked for an itemized list of the proposed cuts for council's review ... and for the city treasurer Kim Creech to come up with new budget estimates based on up to a 50% loss of sales tax revenue this year.
The virus pandemic itself could last until July, according to some current projections; economic impact could last considerably longer though.
|Pandemic timeline projections.
No comments:
Post a Comment