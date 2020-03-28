Search This Blog

Saturday, March 28, 2020

Bears Becoming Symbolic Of Virus Resistance

Fairhope, Alabama


Big bear in downtown Fairhope






"RANDOM ACTS OF KINDNESS"

"Bear hunts" for stuffed teddy bears on porches or in windows and inspirational chalk messages on sidewalks are becoming symbolic of  the worldwide fight against coronavirus.

Some examples of #bearhunt and #randomactsofkindness are popping up around #Fairhope as well.







