Bears Becoming Symbolic Of Virus Resistance

Fairhope, Alabama
"RANDOM ACTS OF KINDNESS"
"Bear hunts" for stuffed teddy bears on porches or in windows and inspirational chalk messages on sidewalks are becoming symbolic of the worldwide fight against coronavirus.
Some examples of #bearhunt and #randomactsofkindness are popping up around #Fairhope as well.
|Big bear in downtown Fairhope
