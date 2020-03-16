Search This Blog

Monday, March 16, 2020

City Declares State of Emergency To Fight Cornavirus

Fairhope, Alabama




NON-ESSENTIAL CITY FACILITIES CLOSED

As a precautionary measure to protect the health and welfare of citizens from cornavirus hazards, the city council met in a special meeting today to declare a "state of local emergency" and to close all city facilities except for "essential services" until further notice. (Under authority of Al. Code 31-9-10)

Normal spending limits without council's approval were increased to $10K as well.

Citizens are encouraged to conduct routine business by phone or online.


