City Declares State of Emergency To Fight Cornavirus

Fairhope, Alabama
NON-ESSENTIAL CITY FACILITIES CLOSED
As a precautionary measure to protect the health and welfare of citizens from cornavirus hazards, the city council met in a special meeting today to declare a "state of local emergency" and to close all city facilities except for "essential services" until further notice. (Under authority of Al. Code 31-9-10)
Normal spending limits without council's approval were increased to $10K as well.
Citizens are encouraged to conduct routine business by phone or online.
