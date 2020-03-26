The Fairhope Times
Hyper-local news and events for the Eastern Shore in Baldwin County, Alabama
Fairhope Times Magazine
Home
Facebook
Twitter
Tumblr
City of Fairhope
City of Daphne
Town of Silverhill
Baldwin County
Sunlight Foundation
Fairhope Times Magazine
Search This Blog
Translate
Thursday, March 26, 2020
Coronavirus Testing Today In Fairhope
Fairhope, Alabama
The
Hope Center
medical clinic at the
3 Circle Church
on Highway 104 was conducting testing for the coronavirus this morning.
Additional testing will result in more confirmed cases, according to experts.
at
2:02:00 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment