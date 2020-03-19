Electric Utility Upgrade Progress Report

Fairhope, Alabama
TWIN BEECH ROAD STATION UPGRADES
A second 30 KVA transformer has been delivered to the city's main Twin Beech transmission substation to replace existing 43-year-old, 20 KVA ones nearing their end of life ... and upgrade capacity to cope with growth. The first new one was delivered last fall. (One older transformer will remain installed there.)
Other aging equipment will be replaced there as well (switches, breakers, etc). This is the city's primary transmission station where all purchased electric power enters (from Alabama Power Company).
NICHOLS AVENUE STATION REPLACEMENT
Also, site work is continuing for the new Nichols Avenue double substation (at Young Street) to be constructed on the northwest corner directly across Young from the obsolete existing one.
Two 15 KVA transformers are to replace existing 10KVA ones; the existing station across the street will eventually be demolished, as well as the Church Street substation (at Morphy Avenue).
City utility operations director Mike Allison says installation of the new transformers should begin this summer.
Long range plans are to upgrade the Volanta and Fairhope Avenue stations as well. (Their electric loads can currently be manged by re-routing/switching.)
|Another new transformer delivered.
|Twin Beech Rd. transmission substation.
|2015 capacity study (Twin Beech at top)
