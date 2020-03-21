Search This Blog

Saturday, March 21, 2020

Empty Streets On Arts and Crafts Weekend 2020

Fairhope, Alabama



Today

2016 festival

68TH ANNUAL FESTIVAL CANCELED

Thanks to the corona virus threat, downtown streets stood empty this weekend where thousands of patrons attended past festivals.

This is the first time in its 68-year history the event had to be canceled; logistical problems prevent postponement/rescheduling according to festival organizers.

We did find another kindness rock there today with a hopeful message: "never give up."



Kindness rock in Fairhope.



