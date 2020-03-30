Fairhope Doctor Succumbed To 1918 Flu Pandemic

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health:
"In the twentieth century, major pandemics occurred in 1918-1919, 1957-1958, and 1968-1969. The 1918-1919 pandemic was the most destructive in recorded history. It started as World War I (1914-1918) was ending and caused from 20 million to 50 million deaths - two to five times as many deaths as the war itself.
When and where the pandemic began is uncertain, but because Spain experienced the first major outbreak, the disease came to be called the Spanish flu. The virus was exceptionally lethal. Many of the deaths were among young adults age 20 to 40, a group usually not severely affected by influenza.
In the United States, the first reported cases surfaced at an Army camp in Kansas as World War I began winding down. In Alabama, the first cases were reported in Huntsville. The virus quickly spread and paralyzed many communities as it circled the world."
"That Great Pandemic ... first appeared in late September 1918 in Florence, Alabama, in the northwest corner of the state ... three weeks later, more than 25,000 cases of influenza in the state had been reported ... impossible to know for sure exactly how many Alabamans were affected by the flu ... but, it is known that during the last two weeks of October, more than 37,000 cases of the flu erupted in Alabama. People around the state died by the hundreds. Health care professionals worked tirelessly, and with limited resources, to stem the tide of the rising pandemic ... [doctors were] overwhelmed with work [and] were handicapped by inadequate transportation and two days behind in making calls; many patients . . . had been sick in bunk houses and tents for several days without nourishment, or medical and nursing attention, the sanitary conditions of the bunk houses were deplorable; the mess halls were grossly unsanitary and their operation much hampered by the lack of help; the existing hospitals were greatly overcrowded with patients; and patients were waiting in line several hours for dispensary treatment, and were greatly delayed in obtaining prescriptions at the pharmacy. The epidemic was so far progressed that the immediate isolation of all cases was impossible."
