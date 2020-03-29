Fels Sewage Lift Station Now Operational

Fairhope, Alabama
SEWAGE LIFT STATION UPGRADED
After months of construction, temporary pumps have been disconnected and the new lift station on Mobile Street at the foot of Fels Avenue put into operation.
The capacity upgrade to the city's oldest pumping station should help prevent sewage overflows, and operate more quietly and efficiently (less odor), according to city officials.
The pump receives sewage from the south side of town and pumps it up over the hill to the treatment plant.
The sidewalk still has to be relocated and landscaping installed to hide the new station from view.
Construction was delayed due to issues with relocating underground utilities; cost was about $560K.
|New Fels Avenue lift station.
SEWAGE LIFT STATION UPGRADED
After months of construction, temporary pumps have been disconnected and the new lift station on Mobile Street at the foot of Fels Avenue put into operation.
The capacity upgrade to the city's oldest pumping station should help prevent sewage overflows, and operate more quietly and efficiently (less odor), according to city officials.
The pump receives sewage from the south side of town and pumps it up over the hill to the treatment plant.
The sidewalk still has to be relocated and landscaping installed to hide the new station from view.
Construction was delayed due to issues with relocating underground utilities; cost was about $560K.
|Old lift station.
No comments:
Post a Comment