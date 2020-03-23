Search This Blog

Translate

Monday, March 23, 2020

More City Facilities Closed

Fairhope, Alabama



Community Park closed.

Main pier closed.


Tennis center closed.

Volanta Park closed.




CORNOAVIRUS PANDEMIC RESPONSE CONTINUES

Most city recreational facilities remained closed this morning to prevent spreading coronavius; city leaders were expected to review the situation during tonight's city council meeting

The council authorized such closures by declaring a "state of emergency" last week.
at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)