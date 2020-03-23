More City Facilities Closed

Fairhope, Alabama
CORNOAVIRUS PANDEMIC RESPONSE CONTINUES
Most city recreational facilities remained closed this morning to prevent spreading coronavius; city leaders were expected to review the situation during tonight's city council meeting
The council authorized such closures by declaring a "state of emergency" last week.
|Community Park closed.
|Main pier closed.
|Tennis center closed.
|Volanta Park closed.
