North Section Street To Close To Finish Sewage Upgrade

Fairhope, Alabama
CAPACITY INCREASE TO PREVENT SPILLS
According to Fairhope Police, N. Section Street (south of the elementary school) from Oak Avenue to Bayou Drive will be closed Monday to complete the sewage transmission pipe capacity upgrade that has been underway for several months.
This will be the last segment (under Section Street) of the new, bigger gravity-feed pipeline that runs from its low point at the treatment plant up Bayou, Fairwood, and Fairhope Avenue to its high point at Ingleside Drive. Section Street should reopen by April 18th, according to police.
|New pipe under N. Section Street (at Bayou Dr.)
|Treatment plant upper left.
|Low point at treatment plant.
|Ingleside Avenue high point.
