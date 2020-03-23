Pier and Main Beach To Remain Closed

Fairhope, Alabama
CITY COUNCIL PASSES RESOLUTION
After a lengthy debate, the city council unanimously passed a Resolution that will keep the municipal pier and north beach park closed "indefinitely" to both vehicles and pedestrians ... but allow pedestrians only in the south beach park and rose garden areas.
All city childrens' playgrounds and "parks with playgrounds" will remain closed too, as well as the dog park (both per CDC guidelines).
"Gatherings" (groups) in all parks will be limited to 10 persons or less, per CDC guidelines.
Previously announced closures will remain in place. (Recreation Center, Senior Center, Museum, Swimming pool, etc.)
TENNIS AND GOLF LIMITED
Tennis courts and the golf course will remain open for play, but with clubhouses closed (members only for golf, no electric carts).
Volanta Park (except for areas with playgrounds/dog park) will be open.
POLICE TO ENFORCE
Restrictions will be enforced by the Fairhope Police Department. Gatherings (groups) in all parks/outdoor public places will be limited to 10 persons or less, per CDC guidelines (including sports activities ie. baseball, soccer, etc).
Mayor Wilson generally concurred with the council's action, but worried about police ability to enforce it ... and their possible exposure to virus during the process.
|Pier to remain closed to pedestrians.
|Barricade to stay.
|South park open to pedestrians only.
|Mayor/council practicing social distancing.
|Spectators too.
