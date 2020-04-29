Conceptual Plan For Pier Area Presented To Council

Fairhope, Alabama
'RESILIENCY AND SUSTAINABILITY' PRIMARY GOALS
Engineers from Goodwyn, Mills, and Caywood presented a conceptual master plan for improvements to the pier-area waterfront to the city council using a $6.1 million grant the city received from environmental fines levied by the federal government for the 2010 BP oil spill disaster (Project 332; See video here).
Stabilizing the rapidly-eroding bluff and "working waterfront" economic enhancements are the core goals of the project: one of three submitted by mayor Wilson to the RESTORE Council after she took office in 2016.
Besides stabilizing erosion, the proposal includes improving walkability, reducing the slope and adding terraces to the underutilized steep bluff on the south side, as well as new disabled-friendly walkways (instead of current steps), a new restroom, and a new beach.
ROSE GARDEN/FOUNTAIN REMAINS
The rose garden and fountain will remain but parking shifted to the north (about the same number of spaces as now). The traffic circle will become for pick-up or drop-off only.
The dysfunctional Mobile St./Fairhope Avenue entrance intersection is to be realigned (3-way stop) and parallel parking added (on Mobile Street).
PIER IMPROVEMENTS PROPOSED TOO
The pier is to be segmented into districts, with a new viewing platform and passenger ferry landing near the middle.
The project is to be constructed in phases. The city council will have to vote to approve developing more detailed plans at some point; construction could begin later this year or early next.
|Citizen design input.
|Citizen input.
1 comment:
Thank you for the update.
I have to confess I was expecting a little more for the price tag, but these upgrades are needed, and this looks very nice. I like the reduction in parking around the fountain. The added green space is a great idea.
