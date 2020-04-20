Council Questions Legality of Proposed Landmark District

Fairhope, Alabama
BILL NOW IN STATE LEGISLATURE
At a meeting in early March, the city council unanimously passed a resolution opposing the proposed Barnwell Landmark District legislation now in the state legislature on numerous legal grounds including such a thing not being a "recognized legal entity in the state" and there being "no consistent or transparent approach for defining its boundaries."
It goes on to criticize its "over-inclusive" size (44 square miles) including portions of the city itself ... and "many other disparate communities that share little or no heritage" with Barnwell."
The resolution goes on to "offer to work with other interested parties to better define the legal status of Landmark Districts" in the state.
About a half mile stretch of CR3 east of Highway 98 comprises the heart of the traditional Barnwell community; several old buildings still stand there including a former general store, school, and fire department.
If approved by county voters, the landmark district would prevent any annexation into the city by the state legislature.
MAYORS SUPPORT RESOLUTION
According to mayor Wilson, thirteen Baldwin county mayors are also supporting the resolution, including Daphne and Spanish Fort's.
House Bill 203, sponsored by Representative Joe Faust, seeks to schedule a referendum this November to establish the Barnwell District. Senator Chris Elliot is to be the bill's sponsor in the Senate.
If approved by county voters, the landmark district would prevent any annexation into the city by the state legislature. Mayors say such annexation is an important tool cities use to control unwanted growth and development.
ZONING UNWANTED THERE
Several of the proponents for the new district vehemently oppose Fairhope annexing any of the area and imposing its land use zoning there; it has long been talked about that when the city reached 25,000 population, it would be able to seek to annex areas immediately outside city limits ... to smooth-out the city's highly irregular (jagged) city limit lines.
The 2020 census currently being taken is expected to put the city's population over that mark.
Currently, most of the area east and south of the city outside city limits is still un-zoned; residents could elect to adopt county-administered zoning but have thus far declined to do so.
The city does issue building permits and regulates subdivision of property within its extra-territorial planning jurisdiction however. It also collects sales tax (1/2 rate) from the few retail businesses there.
ON HOLD DURING CORONAVIRUS CRISIS
Mayor Wilson says the Resolution was sent to the legislative delegation in Montgomery, but she was told the matter will not be considered further during the current coronavirus emergency.
Sources say proponents may seek to amend the proposal before a vote in the
Senate.
|Barnwell community on CR3 east.
|Jerkiewicz store.
|Old School
BILL NOW IN STATE LEGISLATURE
At a meeting in early March, the city council unanimously passed a resolution opposing the proposed Barnwell Landmark District legislation now in the state legislature on numerous legal grounds including such a thing not being a "recognized legal entity in the state" and there being "no consistent or transparent approach for defining its boundaries."
It goes on to criticize its "over-inclusive" size (44 square miles) including portions of the city itself ... and "many other disparate communities that share little or no heritage" with Barnwell."
The resolution goes on to "offer to work with other interested parties to better define the legal status of Landmark Districts" in the state.
About a half mile stretch of CR3 east of Highway 98 comprises the heart of the traditional Barnwell community; several old buildings still stand there including a former general store, school, and fire department.
If approved by county voters, the landmark district would prevent any annexation into the city by the state legislature.
MAYORS SUPPORT RESOLUTION
According to mayor Wilson, thirteen Baldwin county mayors are also supporting the resolution, including Daphne and Spanish Fort's.
House Bill 203, sponsored by Representative Joe Faust, seeks to schedule a referendum this November to establish the Barnwell District. Senator Chris Elliot is to be the bill's sponsor in the Senate.
If approved by county voters, the landmark district would prevent any annexation into the city by the state legislature. Mayors say such annexation is an important tool cities use to control unwanted growth and development.
ZONING UNWANTED THERE
Several of the proponents for the new district vehemently oppose Fairhope annexing any of the area and imposing its land use zoning there; it has long been talked about that when the city reached 25,000 population, it would be able to seek to annex areas immediately outside city limits ... to smooth-out the city's highly irregular (jagged) city limit lines.
The 2020 census currently being taken is expected to put the city's population over that mark.
Currently, most of the area east and south of the city outside city limits is still un-zoned; residents could elect to adopt county-administered zoning but have thus far declined to do so.
The city does issue building permits and regulates subdivision of property within its extra-territorial planning jurisdiction however. It also collects sales tax (1/2 rate) from the few retail businesses there.
ON HOLD DURING CORONAVIRUS CRISIS
Mayor Wilson says the Resolution was sent to the legislative delegation in Montgomery, but she was told the matter will not be considered further during the current coronavirus emergency.
Sources say proponents may seek to amend the proposal before a vote in the
Senate.
|Proposed Barnwell landmark district
|Resolution opposing landmark district.
1 comment:
Some body needs to fix the lack of zoning out in the county before it becoms an even bigger mess.
Post a Comment