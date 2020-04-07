Search This Blog

Translate

Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Council Rejects Local Curfew 4-1

Fairhope, Alabama




SPECIAL TELECONFERENCE C-VIRUS MEETING

According to council president Burrell's account.
  
Mayor Wilson gave opening arguments:

  • Chief Hollinghead provided input

  • Council conveyed their thoughts

  • Council, Mayor, and Chief of Police engaged in discussions.

  • We had 35 minutes of discussion in all.  We introduced the ordinance, voted 5-0 for immediate consideration, then voted on final adoption.  Final vote was 4-1 against adoption.  Councilman Conyers was the “Yes” vote.  We then adjourned.


More details here as they become available.

Burrell added later: "There is no clear best answer.  A curfew may do no harm, and it may do no good.  To really enforce a curfew, do you endanger the officers to bust up a few kids that are simply standing too close together?  We could err on the side of caution and pass, but a curfew should have real teeth in times of social unrest, and the police did not give me compelling evidence to support the need for a curfew.  It’s a tough choice!"
at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)