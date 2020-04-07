Council Rejects Local Curfew 4-1

Fairhope, Alabama
SPECIAL TELECONFERENCE C-VIRUS MEETING
According to council president Burrell's account.
Mayor Wilson gave opening arguments:
- Chief Hollinghead provided input
- Council conveyed their thoughts
- Council, Mayor, and Chief of Police engaged in discussions.
- We had 35 minutes of discussion in all. We introduced the ordinance, voted 5-0 for immediate consideration, then voted on final adoption. Final vote was 4-1 against adoption. Councilman Conyers was the “Yes” vote. We then adjourned.
More details here as they become available.
Burrell added later: "There is no clear best answer. A curfew may do no harm, and it may do no good. To really enforce a curfew, do you endanger the officers to bust up a few kids that are simply standing too close together? We could err on the side of caution and pass, but a curfew should have real teeth in times of social unrest, and the police did not give me compelling evidence to support the need for a curfew. It’s a tough choice!"
