Councilman Questions Golf Course Closure

Fairhope, Alabama
CORONAVIRUS STATE OF EMERGENCY
Councilman Burrell is questioning the closure of the Quail Creek golf course because that was never authorized by the city council.
The council's March 23rd emergency resolution closed (until further notice) only:
* parks with childrens' playground equipment
* dog park
* pier and north beach
Golf courses were allowed to remain open under certain conditions in the governor's subsequent stay-at-home/business closure order; but at the discretion of local authorities.
"ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION" THE REASON
Mayor Wilson justified the decision to close the course and other parks:
“My decision to close all parks was out of an abundance of precaution both for City employees and our citizens. Based on the data being shared with our local government, the State of Alabama has yet to reach its peak for confirmed cases and deaths. Based on this, I would not support reopening until we see a healthy decline. Council has always had the ability to reverse this decision which I made two weeks ago. The Azalea City Golf course in Mobile closed over a week before ours. We do not have the manpower to monitor a large course and it was opened exclusively to members before it was closed. During this time, it became evident that players were not adhering to social distancing among other concerns. I believe the more proactive we are as a community; we will help flatten the curve in addition to getting us back to “normal” sooner. Other courses have made different decisions for which we all will be affected, unfortunately.”
She made additional comments on her Facebook page later- (click).
EMPLOYEE HEALTH A CONCERN TOO
The Times received a message about three weeks ago from the family of a clubhouse employee who were concerned their older relative was being "forced to work" ... and be exposed to the virus there. Shortly afterwards the course was closed.
The epidemic in Alabama is expected to peak on about April 20th.
1 comment:
I guess stay home really means until you want to go somewhere.
