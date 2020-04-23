Fairhope Firemen Get New Truck

Fairhope, Alabama
COST TO BE SHARED
The city council voted to share the $517,157 purchase price for a new E-ONE Typhoon Rescue Pumper fire truck with the Volunteer Fire Department; the city's share will be $322,189 and the VFD's $194,968.
The city's portion will come from impact fees imposed on new development.
Sunbelt Fire Company, which has an outlet in the city, will build the truck and deliver it by December 1st, to be used at Fire Station #1.
Mayor Wilson said she supported the purchase as well, even though the city may be facing budget shortfalls due to the current coronavirus emergency, because funding is from the impact fund account which has a balance of $1 million.
A spokesman for the Fire Department said the price could go up if not purchased now.
