Search This Blog

Translate

Thursday, April 16, 2020

Fairhopers Protest Governor's Stay Home Orders

Fairhope, Alabama





 GREENO ROAD

Protestors appeared on a street corner today protesting the governor's emergency stay-at-home/business closure restrictions regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor's emergency order expires at the end of the month.
at

3 comments:

Anonymous said...

C'mon now. That headline? I don't know. All due respect, but that's just two ladies holding signs surrounded by flowers on a beautiful day. We don't even know if they're from Fairhope.

Thursday, April 16, 2020
Anonymous said...

Lock em' up! Lock em' up!

Thursday, April 16, 2020
Anonymous said...

It is all a big hoax. Ther is no pandemic.

Thursday, April 16, 2020

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)