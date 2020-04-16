Fairhopers Protest Governor's Stay Home Orders

Fairhope, Alabama
GREENO ROAD
Protestors appeared on a street corner today protesting the governor's
emergency stay-at-home/business closure restrictions regarding the coronavirus pandemic.
The governor's emergency order expires at the end of the month.
3 comments:
C'mon now. That headline? I don't know. All due respect, but that's just two ladies holding signs surrounded by flowers on a beautiful day. We don't even know if they're from Fairhope.
Lock em' up! Lock em' up!
It is all a big hoax. Ther is no pandemic.
Post a Comment