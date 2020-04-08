'Luxury' Fly Creek Apartments Now Leasing

Fairhope, Alabama
BEHIND PUBLIX GROCERY
After a year and a half of construction, the first building of the controversial Retreat at Fairhope Village luxury apartment complex (click) on Fly Creek Drive has opened for leasing.
In April of 2016, the city council at the time approved an amendment to the existing Village at Fly Creek Planned Unit Development allowing apartments instead of the previously-approved condos/town homes. At least two (unsuccessful) lawsuits followed seeking to halt the development and the project was a major factor in the contentious 2016 municipal election.
TRAFFIC CONGESTION WORRIES NOW
Traffic congestion in the area is the main concern of neighborhood residents now, especially the Parker Road/US 98 intersection. When completed there will be 244 units; another 40 town homes are under construction adjacent as well.
Mayor Wilson and council president Burrell, who both opposed the 2016 apartment PUD amendment, declined to comment for this story.
|Now open April 2020
|Parker Road intersection.
|Work begins October 2018
