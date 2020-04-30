New Pandemic Art Appears As City Begins Re-opening

Fairhope, Alabama
EASTERN SHORE ART CENTER
A new pop-up artwork stood across from city hall after the city council's emergency meeting this morning where they passed a resolution that began re-opening the city (click).
The governor's statewide stay-home directive expires today as well.
LIBRARY OPENING MAY 18TH
The library, which operates under its own autonomous board separate from the city, announced plans to begin re-opening May 18th.
|Pandemic art.
