Search This Blog

Translate

Thursday, April 30, 2020

New Pandemic Art Appears As City Begins Re-opening

Fairhope, Alabama


Pandemic art.

EASTERN SHORE ART CENTER

A new pop-up artwork stood across from city hall after the city council's emergency meeting this morning where they passed a resolution that began re-opening the city (click).

The governor's statewide stay-home directive expires today as well.


LIBRARY OPENING MAY 18TH 

The library, which operates under its own autonomous board separate from the city, announced plans to begin re-opening May 18th.








at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)