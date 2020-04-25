New Store Causes Neighborhood Angst

Fairhope, Alabama
NO ZONING THERE
The sudden demolition of a house (formerly owned by Joyce Antinarella) and commencement of construction of a Dollar General store on the northwest corner of Twin Beech and Boothe Roads in East Fairhope shocked some in a east Fairhope residential neighborhood recently.
The site is outside of city limits in county planning district 17, where there is currently no zoning to control the type of development there (commercial, residential, etc) ... but directly across the street is within city limits where there is residential or PUD zoning only.
Neighborhood residents are worried about such things as declining home values and traffic at the intersection because of the new store.
REFERENDUM NEEDED FOR ZONING
County residents (living outside city limits) would have to petition the county commission to schedule a referendum to adopt zoning in district 17.
Annexation into the city (by the city council) is currently only by-request of individual property owners.
|8443 Twin Beech Road Dollar General Store
|Typical design.
NO ZONING THERE
The sudden demolition of a house (formerly owned by Joyce Antinarella) and commencement of construction of a Dollar General store on the northwest corner of Twin Beech and Boothe Roads in East Fairhope shocked some in a east Fairhope residential neighborhood recently.
The site is outside of city limits in county planning district 17, where there is currently no zoning to control the type of development there (commercial, residential, etc) ... but directly across the street is within city limits where there is residential or PUD zoning only.
Neighborhood residents are worried about such things as declining home values and traffic at the intersection because of the new store.
|County Planning Districts Map.
REFERENDUM NEEDED FOR ZONING
County residents (living outside city limits) would have to petition the county commission to schedule a referendum to adopt zoning in district 17.
Annexation into the city (by the city council) is currently only by-request of individual property owners.
|In city limits in color only.
No comments:
Post a Comment