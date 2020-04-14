Old Fuel Tanks To Be Removed From Clock Corner

Fairhope, Alabama
OLD GASTON MOTORS SITE
Councilman Burrell says three old fuel tanks have been discovered under the clock courtyard on the northeast corner of Section Street and Fairhope Avenue that will have to be removed for environmental reasons: one under the city's existing property and another two under the new parcel to be purchased on the corner (aka the "clock corner").
The council authorized spending up to $10K for a new environmental site assessment, including groundwater testing, by GMC Engineering.
Burrell said the soil there may have to be dug out and replaced as well, based on the findings of the assessment.
The city already owns the north side of the courtyard but is still in the process of purchasing the corner area where the clock is (from the lessee Matt Bowers); it will eventually be deeded to the city by the Single Tax Corporation.
In January, the city council voted to split the $525K purchase price with the FSTC.
|Clock corner property.
|Gaston Motors circa 1960's.
1 comment:
How come they were not removed before now? Does ADEM know about them?
