Sewage Overflow Reported At New Lift Station

Fairhope, Alabama
STILL BREAKING IN
A sewage overflow occurred at the new Fels Avenue sewage lift station, 402 S. Mobile Street. Faulty electrical components allowed 500 gallons of sewage to escape from a manhole there according to the ADEM report.
A utility spokesman said they are still "working through some issues" with the new equipment.
|Fels Aveue lift station
