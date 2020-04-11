Search This Blog

Translate

Saturday, April 11, 2020

Sewage Overflow Reported At New Lift Station

Fairhope, Alabama




Fels Aveue lift station


 STILL BREAKING IN

A sewage overflow occurred at the new Fels Avenue sewage lift station, 402 S. Mobile Street.  Faulty electrical components allowed 500 gallons of sewage to escape from a manhole there according to the ADEM report.

A utility spokesman said they are still "working through some issues" with the new equipment.
at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)