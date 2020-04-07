Special Meeting Called To Discuss Curfew

Fairhope, Alabama
CLOSED TO PUBLIC DUE TO VIRUS THREAT
The city council has called a special meeting today (April 7) for 4:30 to discuss imposing a curfew.
The meeting will be held by teleconference (among council members) so no members of the public or media will be present, per the governor's March 18th emergency order relaxing regular open meeting laws during the c-virus crisis (below).
(Usually council members must be physically present to establish a quorum/participate in discussions ... and meetings must be open to the public.)
It will not be live streamed or video taped either; a synopsis will be sent out later by the city clerk per the governor's order.
We asked the mayor and council president for possible reasons for imposing a curfew but have not heard back yet.
|Governor's March 18 order concerning public meetings.
1 comment:
Why would a curfew help stop the virus? Nobody's out anyway.
