Search This Blog

Translate

Saturday, April 25, 2020

Virus Pandemic Inspires Local Artists

Fairhope, Alabama








POP UP ART

Amateur and professional artists alike have begun expressing their feelings about the coronavirus pandemic in a spontaneous exhibit that has popped up in the Eastern Shore Art Center's courtyard.



'QUARANTINE QUILT' PLANNED TOO

The Center is also sponsoring a Quarantine Quilt project that citizens may participate in as well - click.



Poetry too.
















Spontaneous art
at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)