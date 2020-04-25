Virus Pandemic Inspires Local Artists

Fairhope, Alabama
POP UP ART
Amateur and professional artists alike have begun expressing their feelings about the coronavirus pandemic in a spontaneous exhibit that has popped up in the Eastern Shore Art Center's courtyard.
'QUARANTINE QUILT' PLANNED TOO
The Center is also sponsoring a Quarantine Quilt project that citizens may participate in as well - click.
Spontaneous art
|Poetry too.
