Baldwin County's First Golf Course In Fairhope

Fairhope, Alabama
FAIRHOPE HISTORY
There are many today, but Baldwin county's first golf course was established in 1914 on the east side of the city roughly between Fairhope and Morphy Avenues (west of Ingleside); the nine hole course's clubhouse was located at 651 Johnson Avenue and the building is still being used as a private residence today.
Winter tourists from the Colonial Inn were the main players on the course, but the clubhouse was utilized for meetings of various local groups and social organizations, according to published reports.
|Clubhouse circa 1928
FAIRHOPE HISTORY
There are many today, but Baldwin county's first golf course was established in 1914 on the east side of the city roughly between Fairhope and Morphy Avenues (west of Ingleside); the nine hole course's clubhouse was located at 651 Johnson Avenue and the building is still being used as a private residence today.
Winter tourists from the Colonial Inn were the main players on the course, but the clubhouse was utilized for meetings of various local groups and social organizations, according to published reports.
|First tournament in 1923
No comments:
Post a Comment