Search This Blog

Translate

Friday, May 29, 2020

Council Opens Playground Equipment

Fairhope, Alabama

Fels toddler park

Splash pad

Community park


During last night's meeting, the city council passed a resolution re-opening childrens' playground equipment around town.

Playgrounds had been closed for about two months by concurrent orders of the governor and city council, to prevent spread of covid-19.

The equipment is to be cleaned and disinfected daily, the same as restrooms.
at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)