Council Opens Playground Equipment

Fairhope, Alabama
During last night's meeting, the city council passed a resolution re-opening childrens' playground equipment around town.
Playgrounds had been closed for about two months by concurrent orders of the governor and city council, to prevent spread of covid-19.
The equipment is to be cleaned and disinfected daily, the same as restrooms.
|Fels toddler park
|Splash pad
|Community park
