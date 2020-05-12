Drought Emergency May Be Declared

Fairhope, Alabama
EMERGENCY COUNCIL MEETING TOMORROW
The city's water system is nearing 100% capacity during the current dry spell according to mayor Wilson; the situation is complicated by frequent pipeline failures due to poor workmanship by contractors she said.
A special city council meeting has been called for tomorrow (Wednesday, 4PM) to discus implementing emergency water conservation measures.
Wilson cites a need for added oversight of development projects as well (vs. "self-inspection"):
"The drought increases use of irrigation which decreases capacity. The pressure causes cracks and leaks. The problem is compounded due to lack of City oversight. We continue to allow developers to "self-inspect" engineering work with the engineer they hire. As a result, substandard materials are used for waterlines (and more) in addition to being installed improperly. This is why I have emphasized the need for an engineering Dept to inspect on behalf of the city and citizens buying the property. We spend far more money fixing problems as a result of not having this oversight. I will continue to push for this and hope people run for council who understand the cost of the City's liability when we continue to allow developers to cut corners."
3 comments:
Great. First an epidemic. Now a water shortage.
What next. Hurricanes?
Have been adding many a note about over-development. And then the rebutal its my land can do what I want. Well now you see how the the major utility services need to be in place first. Not after. Hey wise guy summer on the way next will be the electrical grid. Imagine that, no A/C. Mayor is correct on this and time to think health and saftey.
"Wise Guy. said...
Great. First an epidemic. Now a water shortage.
What next. Hurricanes?"
What next?
More sophomoric drivel from Wise Guy.
