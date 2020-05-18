Fairhope School Commission Begins Disbursing New Tax

Fairhope, Alabama
SPECIAL MEETING LAST WEEK
The new Fairhope school commission held a special meeting to begin distributing revenue from the new 3 mill property tax; the library was still closed so the meeting was held in the south entrance portico. Four of the five area school principals attended as well.
Most of the discussion centered on proposals for hiring personnel, since that needed to be expedited so principals could "make offers" for the next school year in a timely manner.
Chairman Ken Cole: " ... number one job ... get teachers in classrooms."
Whether funding for equipment, furniture, etc., should come from the new 3 mills or the existing traditional $300K city funding was debated as well (installment payments for five years for the K-1 building).
AKROBOS STUDY CITED
Hill Robinson, a founding member of the old Educational Advisory Committee (now disbanded EAC), argued in favor of using the new 3 mills (estimated at $2 million) only for personnel per the 2016 AKRIBOS study (click) that recommended ways for area schools to reach top-ten status in the state.
He said he was ok with using the other funding ($300K for K-1 purchase) for other items though.
SOME DECISIONS DEFERRED
Total funding being requested per school was:
* Fairhope Elementary West: $384K
* Fairhope Elementary East: $400K
* J. Larry Newton: $400K
* Fairhope Middle School: $400K
* Fairhope High School: $335K
(Fairhope Elementary East and West, and J.L. Newton are to all be K-6 this year.)
The commission voted to approve a number of personnel requests from each school ... but delayed voting on other requests until their June meeting.
They also began discussing what percentage should be put away in a "rainy day" reserve fund.
|Fairhope school commission May 2020 meeting.
