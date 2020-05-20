First Possible High Beach Bacteria Warning Today

Fairhope, Alabama
MUNICIPAL BEACH ONLY
A code yellow possible high bacteria warning was found posted at municipal beach today at 2 PM; a follow-up test tomorrow is required to confirm it for code red to be posted.
Other testing sites were not affected (Orange Avenue pier, Volanta Avenue).
Bacteria levels often rise after heavy rainfall. The last bacteria warning there was posted in September of 2019, according to ADEM records.
At this time, no sewage overflows have been reported to ADEM.
Yesterday it was revealed that ADEM had filed suit against the city alleging mis-reporting of sewage overflows and other deficiencies since at least 2015.
MUNICIPAL BEACH ONLY
A code yellow possible high bacteria warning was found posted at municipal beach today at 2 PM; a follow-up test tomorrow is required to confirm it for code red to be posted.
Other testing sites were not affected (Orange Avenue pier, Volanta Avenue).
Bacteria levels often rise after heavy rainfall. The last bacteria warning there was posted in September of 2019, according to ADEM records.
At this time, no sewage overflows have been reported to ADEM.
Yesterday it was revealed that ADEM had filed suit against the city alleging mis-reporting of sewage overflows and other deficiencies since at least 2015.
No comments:
Post a Comment