Search This Blog

Translate

Thursday, May 14, 2020

Historic Marker Damaged

Fairhope, Alabama


April 2019

April 2020


 DEDICATED APRIL 2019

A historic marker remembering early Fairhope residents Nancy Lewis and Frank Stewart has been damaged, apparently by a lawnmower or some other vehicle at the Coastal Community College campus on Bancroft Avenue.

Former Museum Director Donnie Barrett, who was instrumental in erecting the marker,  says it should  covered by city insurance policies.
at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)