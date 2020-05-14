Historic Marker Damaged

Fairhope, Alabama
DEDICATED APRIL 2019
A historic marker remembering early Fairhope residents Nancy Lewis and Frank Stewart has been damaged, apparently by a lawnmower or some other vehicle at the Coastal Community College campus on Bancroft Avenue.
Former Museum Director Donnie Barrett, who was instrumental in erecting the marker, says it should covered by city insurance policies.
|April 2019
|April 2020
DEDICATED APRIL 2019
