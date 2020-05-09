The Fairhope Times
Saturday, May 9, 2020
More Pandemic Art "Pops Up"
Fairhope, Alabama
ARTISTS RESPOND TO COVID
Some new pop-up exhibits have appeared at the Eastern Shore Art Center; a disclaimer was posted in a window of the center due to the public reaction to some of it.
at
4:35:00 PM
