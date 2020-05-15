New Golf Carts Await Returning Quail Creek Golfers

Fairhope, Alabama
EFFECTS OF DROUGHT APPARENT
After the April course closure due to coronavirus, new golf carts stood ready for golfers returning to play today at the city's municipal golf course; but continuing social distancing rules permit only one player per cart (spouses ok); recommend 10 feet separation too, avoid touching common items too. Tee times are required and no league play during May. Continuing dry weather conditions were apparent as some fairways and greens appeared parched in places.
NEW PAR THREE COURSE PROPOSED
Golf Department personnel recently proposed a new par three course for a vacant field directly across Quail Creek Boulevard from the clubhouse.
The three-hole, lighted course could increase interest in the sport they said, which has been declining recently, especially among the younger citizens.
Netting would protect adjacent road/homes for errant balls.
The $56K construction cost could be covered by impact fees; estimated $70K operational cost would be offset by proposed green fees.
(Foot golf, aka soccer golf, was also considered for this site, but rejected due to lack of space.)
|New golf carts. thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com
|Guidelines for play in May.
|Hole number one today.
|Proposed site for par 3 course.
|Proposed 3 hole par three course.
|Night golf.
