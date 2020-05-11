New Plan For Old Grocery Market

Fairhope, Alabama
KNOWN AS MONK GREEN'S ORIGINALLY
Snow cones are currently being sold at the old Bay Break Grocery on South Mobile Street at Pier Avenue; but the building will eventually be torn down and replaced with a 3-story multi-use structure.
Initially described as only two stories, the project changed to three when the final site plan was approved. The existing sign is to be saved though, if possible.
Locals remember the place a Monk Green's.
|New building planned
|Snow cone trailer now.
