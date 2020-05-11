Search This Blog

Monday, May 11, 2020

New Plan For Old Grocery Market

Fairhope, Alabama


New building planned



Snow cone trailer now.


KNOWN AS MONK GREEN'S ORIGINALLY

Snow cones are currently being sold at the old Bay Break Grocery on South Mobile Street at Pier Avenue; but the building will eventually be torn down and replaced with a 3-story multi-use structure.

Initially described as only two stories, the project changed to three when the final site plan was approved. The existing sign is to be saved though, if possible.

Locals remember the place a Monk Green's.



