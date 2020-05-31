New Trees Coming To Downtown Street

Fairhope, Alabama
SECTION STREET FIRST
The city council authorized spending $22,480 to replace 55 overgrown Chinese elm trees along Section Street (from Oak to Morphy) with Chinese pistache, "red blush" variety.
Public works director Johnson said the city's horticulturist Paul Merchant and tree committee members selected the new species to be used ... which turn bright orange in fall.
The new trees will vary in size per location; replacement is planned for September.
Bradford pears were the city's original ornamental street trees beginning in the 1980's but they became too big and were replaced with the current elms about twelve years ago.
|Chinese elms to be replaced ...
|... with Chinese pistache.
|Original Bradford pear trees circa 2000.
