Tuesday, May 26, 2020

North Section Street Re-opens to Traffic

Fairhope, Alabama

N. Section St. open




SEWER COLLECTION SYSTEM UPGRADES CONTINUE

North Section Street reopened for traffic today after being closed for sewage collection pipeline upgrades. The $2.1 million project began last November.

Ingleside Drive at Fairhope Avenue remained closed but repaving should begin there this week as well.

Fairwood Blvd. at Bayou Dr. was closed for a while too today, for "packing" a hole according to a worker.


Fairwood Blvd. closed


Bayou Dr. closed again.


