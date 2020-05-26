North Section Street Re-opens to Traffic

Fairhope, Alabama
SEWER COLLECTION SYSTEM UPGRADES CONTINUE
North Section Street reopened for traffic today after being closed for sewage collection pipeline upgrades. The $2.1 million project began last November.
Ingleside Drive at Fairhope Avenue remained closed but repaving should begin there this week as well.
Fairwood Blvd. at Bayou Dr. was closed for a while too today, for "packing" a hole according to a worker.
|N. Section St. open
|Fairwood Blvd. closed
|Bayou Dr. closed again.
