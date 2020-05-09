Tree Removal Stirs Legal Debate

Fairhope, Alabama
CURRENT TREE ORDINANCES DO NOT APPLY THERE
The removal of a big oak tree at 16 Bayview Avenue sparked a debate on social media about whether the city's tree protection should be extended to residential property ... as well as commercial as it is now.
Former mayor Kant proposed that be done about five years ago to protect the city's tree canopy, but it gained no traction with the city council at that time.
County records indicate the lot is owned by Anil Vira and was appraised at $415K for tax purposes.
