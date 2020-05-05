"Virtual" Planning Commission Goes Smoothly

Fairhope, Alabama
SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIREMENTS STILL IN PLACE
With the exception of one applicant who could not communicate (that issue was tabled until the June meeting), Monday's 'virtual" planning commission meetings seemed to go smoothly.
Chairman Lee Turner was the only member present in the council chamber, along with some planning staff and technicians televising the meeting on the city's Youtube channel; all others participated virtually online.
Several citizens participated in the public hearings via internet/phone connection as well.
This type of meeting (participation electronically vs. in-person) is allowed only under the current governor's state of emergency directives that expire May 15th (unless extended).
The lengthy agenda (12 items) took almost four hours to complete.
GOLF COURSE DEVELOPMENT DENIED AGAIN
Watershed West, a 10 lot subdivision request between holes on the Lakewood Golf course off of Twin Beech Road was denied again by a 7-1 vote ... on general "health and safety grounds": most commissioners thought errant golf balls would create a hazard for potential property owners there.
A similar rezoning request (PUD) for the same project was rejected by the same margin earlier this year; that may still be considered by the city council at some point.
|Chairman Turner
SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIREMENTS STILL IN PLACE
With the exception of one applicant who could not communicate (that issue was tabled until the June meeting), Monday's 'virtual" planning commission meetings seemed to go smoothly.
Chairman Lee Turner was the only member present in the council chamber, along with some planning staff and technicians televising the meeting on the city's Youtube channel; all others participated virtually online.
Several citizens participated in the public hearings via internet/phone connection as well.
This type of meeting (participation electronically vs. in-person) is allowed only under the current governor's state of emergency directives that expire May 15th (unless extended).
The lengthy agenda (12 items) took almost four hours to complete.
GOLF COURSE DEVELOPMENT DENIED AGAIN
Watershed West, a 10 lot subdivision request between holes on the Lakewood Golf course off of Twin Beech Road was denied again by a 7-1 vote ... on general "health and safety grounds": most commissioners thought errant golf balls would create a hazard for potential property owners there.
A similar rezoning request (PUD) for the same project was rejected by the same margin earlier this year; that may still be considered by the city council at some point.
No comments:
Post a Comment