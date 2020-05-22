Virus Shutdown Caused $1.5 Million City Budget Deficit

Fairhope, Alabama
SOME CUTS ALREADY MADE
Mayor Wilson reported that due to early interventions (cuts) by city administration in March when the coronavirus pandemic shutdown began, about $1.2 million was saved by postponing non-critical expenses, acquisitions, and delaying scheduled capital projects.
Even so, due to lack of revenue from the statewide business shutdown (mostly sales and lodging taxes) a $1.5 million deficit is still projected. (The city is seven months into its fiscal year.)
Utility revenue was not affected, she said.
FULL IMPACT STILL UNKNOWN
Utility projects, and those funded by impact fees or grants should go ahead as planned she said; but the full impact of the ongoing pandemic on the local economy/city revenue will not be known for another "two months" or so, according to the mayor.
COUNCIL TO DECIDE
The city council controls the city's "purse strings" and will have to approve contracts for major expenses like capital projects.
The $7 million emergency reserve fund could be utilized as well.
A $5.1 million sewer/drainage project for N. Church Street is on the agenda for the next council meeting.
Other improvements such as a new Rotary Youth Club park layout are pending as well (from impact fees).
(Wilson noted the council's purchase last summer of the new CR 13 Recreation land for $2 million was not in the budget, causing further shortfalls.)
SOME CUTS ALREADY MADE
Mayor Wilson reported that due to early interventions (cuts) by city administration in March when the coronavirus pandemic shutdown began, about $1.2 million was saved by postponing non-critical expenses, acquisitions, and delaying scheduled capital projects.
Even so, due to lack of revenue from the statewide business shutdown (mostly sales and lodging taxes) a $1.5 million deficit is still projected. (The city is seven months into its fiscal year.)
Utility revenue was not affected, she said.
FULL IMPACT STILL UNKNOWN
Utility projects, and those funded by impact fees or grants should go ahead as planned she said; but the full impact of the ongoing pandemic on the local economy/city revenue will not be known for another "two months" or so, according to the mayor.
COUNCIL TO DECIDE
The city council controls the city's "purse strings" and will have to approve contracts for major expenses like capital projects.
The $7 million emergency reserve fund could be utilized as well.
A $5.1 million sewer/drainage project for N. Church Street is on the agenda for the next council meeting.
Other improvements such as a new Rotary Youth Club park layout are pending as well (from impact fees).
(Wilson noted the council's purchase last summer of the new CR 13 Recreation land for $2 million was not in the budget, causing further shortfalls.)
|New recreation land purchase caused deficit?
No comments:
Post a Comment