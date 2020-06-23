Airport Authority Votes To Build More Hangars

Fairhope, Alabama
FOR RENTAL INCOME
The city's airport authority voted to construct up to 20 'T' hangars on the east side of the airport; cost will be around $600K but some of that could be covered by grants.
Deposits could be required from a waiting list for hangars; construction could begin later this year.
Negotiations for a ground lease for construction of another private hangar on the west side are ongoing; a term of up to 40 years has been proposed (some feel that is too long).
OTHER MATTERS
* Approved spending $925 to update the airport's website.
* Discussed refinancing the authority's $6.9 million debt while interest rates are low.
JUNE FINANCIAL STATEMENT
|Airport master plan (North is to the right.)
