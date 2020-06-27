City to Purchase Second Marine Fuel Tank

Fairhope, Alabama
FAIRHOPE DOCKS MARINA
The city council approved the purchase of another 2K gallon tank for diesel fuel to be located at the Fly Creek marina next to the existing gasoline tank.
Cost will be $15K.
Marine fuel sales have been a big success since the city took over the operation about two years ago, according to a city spokesperson.
(The adjacent sewage pump out station has been little utilized, however.)
t
|New diesel tank location.
FAIRHOPE DOCKS MARINA
The city council approved the purchase of another 2K gallon tank for diesel fuel to be located at the Fly Creek marina next to the existing gasoline tank.
Cost will be $15K.
Marine fuel sales have been a big success since the city took over the operation about two years ago, according to a city spokesperson.
(The adjacent sewage pump out station has been little utilized, however.)
t
No comments:
Post a Comment