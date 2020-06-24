Council Approves Bay Break Building Demo Plan

Fairhope, Alabama
TO BECOME 'PIER STREET MARKET'
The city council unanimously approved the site plan for a three story multi-use (commercial/residential) building where the former Bay Break Grocery building now stands (corner Mobile and Pier Streets); the Planning Commission approved the plan as well earlier in the year.
Constructed mostly of clay city tile, many locals remember it as 'Monk Green's' store.
The street sign is to remain as homage to the old structure by owner Wise Properties, LLC.
CITY STILL LACKS PRESERVATION INCENTIVES
The city currently has no official preservation incentives in place even though the historic preservation committee has made numerous proposals over the years (click).
All current city leaders oppose the committee's latest proposal as well.
|June 2020
|Proposed multi-use building.
TO BECOME 'PIER STREET MARKET'
The city council unanimously approved the site plan for a three story multi-use (commercial/residential) building where the former Bay Break Grocery building now stands (corner Mobile and Pier Streets); the Planning Commission approved the plan as well earlier in the year.
Constructed mostly of clay city tile, many locals remember it as 'Monk Green's' store.
The street sign is to remain as homage to the old structure by owner Wise Properties, LLC.
CITY STILL LACKS PRESERVATION INCENTIVES
The city currently has no official preservation incentives in place even though the historic preservation committee has made numerous proposals over the years (click).
All current city leaders oppose the committee's latest proposal as well.
2 comments:
Then maybe we need a new mayor and council who will get behind preservation for a change?
Perhaps the space could better serve this community as a convalescent facility.
Post a Comment