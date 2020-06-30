Councilman Presents New Bike Trail Plan For Two City Parks

Fairhope, Alabama
DYAS TRIANGLE AND NATURE PARK
Councilman Brown presented the nonprofit International Mountain Bike Association (IMBA) 'Trail Solutions' division's recommendations for mountain bike/multi-use (shared) trails which could be located on the city's Dyas Triangle and Colony Nature Park (CR 44, east).
The study, commissioned by the city council in January 2019 for $10K (click), assesses the feasibility of developing mountain bike facilities within the city, "... an engaging activity that brings communities together ... ", according to the report.
RECOMMENDATIONS
For the Triangle property, "a system of diverse trails that appeals to mountain bike enthusiasts of all ability levels, as well as walkers, runners and hikers."
Various specialized trails with increasing difficulty level zones numbered 1 - 4 -- and a small trailhead is recommended with gravel/dirt parking and restrooms (see map above).
For the Colony Nature Park (aka. Boy Scouts Park), the report proposes "a variety of bike-specific infrastructure to create recreational opportunities that appeal to youth and provide training for NICA racers and others."
Pump-tracks, skill-loops, and flow-trails should be the focus for this park, according to the report.
COST ESTIMATES
Total cost for everything is estimated at $858K; yearly maintenance cost about 10 - 25% of that depending on trail type.
Councilman Brown is proposing funding to continue with the project be put into next year's municipal budget. Some of the cost could be covered by donations/grants.
|Dyas Triangle entrance.
|Dyas Triangle bike plan.
|Colony Nature Park
|Colony Nature Park proposal.
2 comments:
Most of the bicyclers around here ride road bikes or combo bikes, so it makes sense to design trails for mountain bikers? A lot of walkers cannot walk a dirt trail system. What about wheelchairs? There’s a great trail system through Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, Hugh S. Branyon Backcountry Trail, its all inclusive. I suggest a few city council persons and department heads go there and ride some of the trails and check out some of the trail heads, then design your own.
Forget it! Will tear up the parks!
