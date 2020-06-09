Indians Holding Up Parking Garage Improvement Project

Fairhope, Alabama
FEDERAL FUNDING REQUIREMENT
According to public works director Johnson an Oklahoma-based tribe of Muscogee Indians is holding up the parking garage project that was supposed to get under way this summer, because of cultural heritage concerns.
The tribe wants the city to hire an archaeologist to survey/monitor the site for artifacts where the asphalt is to be dug up and replaced (with pavers), Johnson said.
The so called 'Art Alley' project includes a BRATS bus transit hub on the south side and is intended to increase usage of the city parking garage to ease chronic street-parking shortages: total cost estimate was $817K.
Funding is mostly to be from the Eastern Shore Metropolitan Transit Organization with appropriate match from the city.
NATIVE AMERICANS IN FAIRHOPE
Five different native American cultures inhabited the area over time, according to an exhibit at the museum where artifacts found here are on display now.
|Proposed 'Art Alley'
|Art Alley layout.
|Fairhope history museum.
