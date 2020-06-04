Lease Runs Out On Historic Library Building

Fairhope, Alabama
|10 N. Summit Today.
|Circa 1920's.
UNIVERSITY OFFICES NOW
The city council authorized councilman Burrell to renegotiate a lease for the city-owned old library building at 10 N. Summit Street with the University of South Alabama.
Burrell said later his goal is to "get the best deal possible for the city."
Marie Howland opened the city's first autonomous library there in 1908 with construction help from the Single Tax Corporation and other private donors; the university began using it for administrative offices in 1983.
The original building has been modified several times over the years.
The current 10 year lease runs out August 1st with options for one-year extensions; the university is required to pay annual property taxes and land rent (FSTC) ... as well as upkeep of the historic building.
MAYOR WANTS TO WAIT
Mayor Wilson said she would like public input about potential uses for all city-owned property before renewing any leases; she said she will have more to say about it in an upcoming post on her blog (click) where she plans to publish all of the current leases for city property.
Wilson: "With all taxpayer owned property, I want to make sure citizens have a say. The question shouldn't be about how much rent we can get but what is the highest use for citizens and the city."
|Interior cicra 1950's.
