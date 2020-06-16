Many Issues Facing City As Municipal Election Approaches

Fairhope, Alabama
QUALIFYING PERIOD BEGINS JULY 7TH
Here is the timeline for August 25th municipal elections in Fairhope and other Alabama cities.
Any registered voter over the age of 18 residing in the city limits 90 days prior may qualify by paying the $50 fee to the city clerk during the July 7 - 28 qualifying period.
Be sure to fill out applicable campaign finance forms with the Baldwin County judge of probate/secretary of state as well (click).
INCUMBENTS SEEKING RE-ELECTION
Mayor Wilson has already officially declared she will be seeking a second term (click); council members Boone, Brown, and Burrell told the Times they plan to seek re-election as well (third terms for Burrell and Boone, second for Brown).
Former mayor Kant and former city community affairs director Sullivan told the times several months ago they were considering seeking the mayor's office; but according to councilman Boone, both have decided not to at this time.
(Councilman Burrell says now there's only a 5% chance he may seek the mayor's office instead of council.)
Councilman Conyers said recently he is still leaning toward seeking re-election; Robinson said he had not decided yet. (He did not close the door completely on persistent rumors he may be interested in the mayor's job too.)
We know of at least one well-known community member definitely considering running for council ... and a number of others are rumored to be; but nothing official to report yet.
RAPID GROWTH LIKELY TO STILL BE KEY ISSUE
Effectively managing the city's rapid growth to maintain quality of life is likely to be the key issue again, as it was four year ago; "teamwork" and the efficiency/effectiveness of city government itself over the last four years could be at issue as well.
Numerous environmental concerns such as bay water quality and recycling, historic preservation, and what to do with the city's K-1 and Dyas Triangle properties are other potential issues we hear about a lot.
|Election timeline
