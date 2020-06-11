More Fairhope Schools Being Expanded

Fairhope, Alabama
STUDENT POPULATION GROWING
Construction has begun on a 'Ninth Grade Academy' between the high and middle schools on Pirate Drive, to provide more capacity for projected growth needs at that grade level
Stuart Construction of Bay Minette was low bidder for the project at $6.7 million; funding is from the 'sales tax fund', according to Baldwin School Board documents.
Also, a bid of $4.2 million for additional classrooms and renovations to the J. L. Newton school on CR 32 was awarded to Youngblood-Barrett Construction of Mobile.
Construction has not started there yet.
An expansion of the current Intermediate School on Bishop Road begun almost a year ago is now nearing completion. It, and the J.L. Newton, will become K-6's this school year
|New Ninth Grade Academy.
|thefairhopetimes.blogpot.com
|J. Larry Newton School
